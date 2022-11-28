Rams WR Robinson to have season-ending foot surgery

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Rams wide receiver Allen Robinson II will have surgery to repair a stress fracture in his foot and miss the rest of the season, Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said after Sunday’s 26-10 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. McVay said a CT scan taken Friday revealed the injury to the navicular bone in Robinson’s foot. The Rams, who matched the worst start by a defending Super Bowl champion when they fell to 3-8 on the season, had high hopes that Robinson could help replace Odell Beckham Jr. in the offense. But after signing a $46.5 million, three-year contract, he wound up catching just 33 passes for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 10 games this season.

