Rams’ McVay takes accidental helmet to jaw on sideline

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Sean McVay took a frightening shot to the jaw from the helmet of Roger Carter as the Rams tight end checked into Sunday’s game against the Chiefs, leaving the Los Angeles coach wiggling it to make sure it was still working properly. Carter sent McVay’s headset spinning when he ploughed through him on his way to the field in the first quarter. Rams trainers examined McVay briefly, but he never left the sideline. Things couldn’t get much worse for him at this point. The Rams entered the game with a 3-7 record, tied with the 1987 Giants and 1999 Broncos for the worst 10-game start by a defending Super Bowl champion.

