Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil wins at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar has stayed at team hotel for physiotherapy treatment on his right ankle while Brazil defeated Switzerland 1-0 to advance to the round of 16 at the World Cup. The Brazil forward was the only player who did not go to Stadium 974 for the team’s second match in Qatar. Danilo is also hurt but accompanied the rest of the squad to the stadium. Brazil coach Tite used midfielder Fred as Neymar’s replacement against Switzerland. Éder Militão came in for Danilo in the right back position. Neymar damaged ankle ligaments in Brazil’s opening 2-0 win over Serbia on Thursday. Team doctors have not yet given a timetable on his recovery.

