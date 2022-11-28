Netherlands under Van Gaal on cusp of advancing at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The Netherlands is on the verge of reaching the knockout stage at the World Cup and an overwhelming favorite in its final Group A match against host nation Qatar. If the Dutch advance it will put more focus on 71-year-old coach Louis van Gaal, who stepped out of retirement just over a year ago to take over the national team while being treated for aggressive prostate cancer. The Netherlands has reached the World Cup final three times — and lost each time. That was in 1974, 1978, and 2010. It also lost in in the semifinals in 2014 in a shootout against Argentina.

