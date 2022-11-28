Mitchell, West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 at PK Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 17 points and grabbed eight rebounds, Erik Stevenson added 15 points and West Virginia beat Florida 84-55 in the Phil Knight Legacy tournament’s fifth-place game. Stevenson made 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and had seven rebounds. Emmitt Matthews Jr. scored 13 points for West Virginia (6-1). Kyle Lofton — the only Florida player to score in double figures — had 17 points. The Gators (4-3) shot 34% (20 of 58) from the field, hit 2 of 17 (12%) from 3-point range, made 13 of 22 (58%) from the free-throw line and were outrebounded 49-28. Mitchell converted a three-point play less than 5 minutes in that sparked a tie-breaking 12-1 run and gave West Virginia the lead for good.

