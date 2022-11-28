Kraken rally to beat Ducks 5-4 for 5th straight win

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken beat the Anaheim Ducks 5-4 and tied a franchise record with their fifth consecutive victory. Matty Beniers had a goal and two assists, and Daniel Sprong scored the tiebreaking goal early in the third period. Jared McCann, Alex Wennberg and Vince Dunn scored in the first period for the streaking Kraken. Troy Terry scored on his bobblehead night and Derek Grant scored in his return from a 10-game injury absence for the last-place Ducks, who have lost five of six. Mason McTavish and Adam Henrique scored on power plays to tie it in Anaheim’s highest-scoring performance in 10 games.

