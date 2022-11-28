Huskers pay premium for Rhule to bring back program’s glory

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Matt Rhule’s eight-year contract as Nebraska’s football coach is valued at $74 million. That will make him the third highest-paid coach in the Big Ten behind Ohio State’s Ryan Day and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker and among the top 10 nationally. Rhule was introduced Monday at the team’s indoor practice facility. He promised to bring back a physical style of play to Nebraska. Athletic director Trev Alberts says Rhule’s success turning around Temple and Baylor made him the best choice for Nebraska. Alberts also says programs need to pay a premium for coaches to compete in the Big Ten or Southeastern Conference.

