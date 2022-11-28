Herbert rallies Chargers to 25-24 win over Cardinals

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Justin Herbert threw a 1-yard touchdown pass to Austin Ekeler with 15 seconds left, then hit Gerald Everett for a 2-point conversion to give the Los Angeles Chargers a 25-24 win over the Arizona Cardinals. Ekeler just got into the end zone for the TD that moved the Chargers within one. That set up a bold call by coach Brandon Staley, who opted for the winning 2-pointer. Herbert hit Everett for a clean catch despite plenty of traffic near the goal line. Herbert completed 35 of 47 passes for 274 yards and three touchdowns. The Chargers snapped a two-game skid, while the Cardinals have lost four of five.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.