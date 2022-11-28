Giolito, McCullers among 6 elected to MLBPA leadership roles

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Major League Baseball Players Association has elected six new players to its eight-member executive subcommittee. Astros pitcher Lance McCullers Jr., Cardinals pitcher Jack Flaherty, Cubs outfielder Ian Happ, Giants outfielder Austin Slater, White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito and Rockies pitcher Brent Suter are the new members. Rangers infielder Marcus Semien and Mets infielder Francisco Lindor both remain part of the committee. The MLBPA confirmed Monday that the six additions were elected to two-year terms.

