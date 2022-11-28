FIFA charges Germany for no player at news conference

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Germany has been charged in a disciplinary case by FIFA. It is not for the players’ “hands covering mouths” protest before playing a World Cup game last week. FIFA says it opened a case against the German soccer federation citing rules that oblige teams to bring a player to mandatory press conferences one day before each game. Coach Hansi Flick went alone Saturday to meet international media in Doha ahead of the team playing Spain. Germany chose a training camp furthest away from the city of all the teams in Qatar. It’s a resort hotel about 70 miles from Doha.

