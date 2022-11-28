AP source: Mavs close to deal with 4-time All-Star Walker

A person with knowledge of the agreement says the Dallas Mavericks are close to a deal with four-time All-Star guard Kemba Walker. The career of the 32-year-old Walker has been on hold because of knee issues. He could give superstar Luka Doncic some much-needed backcourt help with the struggling Mavericks. Dallas is on a season-worst four-game losing streak to drop below .500 after reaching the Western Conference finals last season. Walker was limited 80 games the previous two seasons because of knee problems.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.