Cameroon stages World Cup comeback after dropping goalkeeper

AL WAKRAH, Qatar (AP) — Cameroon staged an impressive comeback in a 3-3 draw against Serbia at the World Cup despite dropping its goalkeeper at the last minute. Andre Onana, who plays for Italian club Inter Milan, wasn’t in Cameroon’s lineup or even at the stadium to watch the Group G match. Coach Rigobert Song said he dropped his starting goalkeeper for “disciplinary reasons,” but didn’t give any specifics. Cameroon was down 3-1 but second-half substitute Vincent Aboubakar turned the game with a goal and an assist. Cameroon plays Brazil in its last group-stage match while Serbia faces Switzerland.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.