Why are Man United and Liverpool suddenly on the market?

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — English soccer’s two most storied teams are suddenly in play. Manchester United has joined great rival Liverpool in opening its doors to a potential buyout that could be the biggest in sporting history. Following the sale of Chelsea in May it sets up the prospect of three stellar Premier League clubs falling into new ownership within an unusually short period of time. Newcastle was also bought by a consortium led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund last year. So why this relative but rapid flood on to the market?

