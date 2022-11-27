Where’d he go? Morocco goalie disappears at World Cup game

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou mysteriously disappeared before kickoff of his team’s shocking 2-0 World Cup win over Belgium. Bounou lined up with the Morocco team for the national anthems on Sunday and then went to speak to coach Walid Regragui. He embraced the player and turned to speak to his reserve keeper. Munir El Kajoui then ran onto the field in time to be included in the pre-match team photo and didn’t allow a goal as Morocco beat second-ranked Belgium. Regragui said Bounou approached him after after the anthems to say he “didn’t feel right and he asked if we should substitute him.”

