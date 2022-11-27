UTSA scores last 20 points, kicks late FG to beat UTEP 34-31

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Jared Sackett kicked a 28-yard field goal with four seconds left and UTSA beat UTEP 34-31 to remain undefeated in Conference USA play. UTSA scored the last 20 points, and Sackett’s late kick capped an eight-play, 73-yard drive that gave the Roadrunners their only lead of the game. Sackett also made a 51-yard field goal in the third quarter. Frank Harris threw for 382 yards and three touchdowns for UTSA (10-2, 8-0). Calvin Brownholtz threw two touchdown passes in the first quarter, and his 23-yard TD run gave UTEP (5-7, 3-5) a 24-0 lead with 7:03 remaining in the second.

