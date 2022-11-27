Titans settle for too many field goals in loss to Bengals

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans are not among the NFL’s highest-scoring teams. They have been one of the league’s best in scoring touchdowns inside the red zone thanks to two-time NFL rushing leader Derrick Henry. Until Sunday. The Titans snapped a two-game winning streak with a 20-16 loss to the defending AFC champion Bengals. They settled for too many field-goal attempts and couldn’t score even a single touchdown inside the Cincinnati 20. Henry called the lack of red zone success frustrating. The Titans came into this game off their best offensive performance this season. Their coordinator called the offense while facing charges of speeding and driving under the influence for an arrest hours after that win in Green Bay.

