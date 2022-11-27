Thomas, with pick-6, lifts Middle Tennesse over FIU 33-28

MIAMI (AP) — Jakobe Thomas returned an interception 37 yards for a touchdown late in the fourth quarter to give Middle Tennessee a 33-28 victory over Florida International. Thomas stepped in front of Rivaldo Fairweather, who had caught three touchdown passes, and ran untouched for the go-ahead score with 2:50 remaining. FIU drove to the Middle Tennesse 22-yard line on its final drive, but Haden Carlson threw his fourth interception on fourth-and-10 with 27 seconds left. Chase Cunningham threw for 279 yards and had two touchdown runs for Middle Tennessee (7-5, 4-4 Conference USA). Carlson threw four touchdown passes for FIU (4-8, 2-6).

