South Carolina’s Aliyah Boston in walking boot after fall

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Aliyah Boston will be examined Monday after leaving No. 1 South Carolina’s 85-38 win over Hampton on Sunday with her right foot in a walking boot. Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley said the reigning Associated Press Player of the Year was “questionable” going forward but added that the “team doctor wasn’t too, too concerned.” Boston didn’t return to the court for the second half after a hard fall prior to the break for the defending national champions. The Most Outstanding Player of last spring’s NCAA Tournament was driving for the basket when she fell and took several moments to get up after getting fouled.

