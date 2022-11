LORETTO, Pa. — Matt Rogers had 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead American University to a 66-55 win over St. Francis (PA). Jaxon Knotek added 12 points, six rebounds and five steals for the Eagles (4-2). Elijah Stephens scored 12. Maxwell Land led the Red Flash (2-5) with 14 points.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.