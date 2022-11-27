Roberts has 187 yards; Air Force beats San Diego St. 13-3

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Brad Roberts ran for 187 yards and a touchdown, and Air Force had a pair of interceptions late in the game and beat San Diego State 13-3 for its fourth straight win.Roberts had 127 yards rushing in first half, and his 2-yard touchdown run was the only score in the first half. Matthew Dapore made field goals from 30 and 32 yards for Air Force (9-3, 5-3 Mountain West Conference). Mayden was 16-of-31 passing for 188 yards with the two interceptions for San Diego State (7-5, 5-3 Mountain West Conference), which ended a three-game win streak.

