No. 22 Michigan women pull out win over USF 63-58

ESTERO, Fla. (AP) — Leigha Brown scored 14 of her 23 points in the second half, nine in the fourth quarter, and No. 22 Michigan turned back South Florida 63-58 in the Gulf Coast Showcase. Carla Brito opened the fourth quarter with a 3-pointer and layup to give the Bulls a 50-43 lead, the largest by either team, but from there they made just 2 of 10 shots. Brown had a three-point play and another jumper and Maddie Nolan knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers to give the Wolverines a 55-54 lead with 4:37 left. Elena Tsineke’s layup pulled the Bulls within one with 20 seconds to go, but Michigan closed it out with four free throws. Sammie Puisis had 22 points for the Bulls.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.