McBride runs for record 272 yards in UAB win over La Tech

RUSTON, La. (AP) — DeWayne McBride ran for a school-record 272 yards and a touchdown on 16 carries and UAB beat Louisiana Teach 37-27 to become bowl eligible for the seventh consecutive season. The Blazers broke it open by scoring 17 points in the second quarter for a 17-6 lead at halftime. Twenty points in the second half — three touchdowns, one of which resulted in a failed two-point conversion — made it a 37-20 contest. Charvis Thornton led the Bulldogs with 132 rushing on eight carries with a touchdown.

