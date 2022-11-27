Jordan Kyrou scores in OT, Blues rally to beat Panthers 5-4

SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Jordan Kyrou scored his second goal of the game at 1:08 of overtime to give the St. Louis Blues to a 5-4 victory over the Florida Panthers on Saturday night. St. Louis overcame a three-goal deficit in the third period, tying it on Vladimir Tarasenko’s goal with 3:49 left. Brandon Saad and Ryan O’Reilly also scored and Thomas Greiss made 33 saves. Aaron Ekblad, Radko Gudas and Carter Verhaeghe scored for Florida in the first period and Anton Lundell connected in the second. Spencer Knight stopped 32 shots. St. Louis ended a two-game losing streak, handing Florida its fifth loss in seven games.

