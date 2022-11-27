Hughes has first NHL hat trick, Devils beat Capitals 5-1

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Jack Hughes had his first career NHL hat trick, Vitek Vanececk made 38 saves against his former team and the New Jersey Devils beat the Washington Capitals 5-1 on Saturday for coach Lindy Ruff’s 800th victory. Ruff became the fifth NHL coach to reach the mark. The former Buffalo player won 571 games with the Sabres from 1997-2011. He had 165 wins in five seasons with Dallas and has 64 in two-plus seasons with New Jersey. The Atlantic Division-leading Devils have won two in a row after having its franchise-record 13-game winning streak snapped by Toronto. Devils captain Nico Hischier and Fabian Zetterlund also scored. John Carlson scored for Washington and Charlie Lindgren made 24 saves.

