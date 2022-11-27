Skip to Content
FAU fires Willie Taggart after 3 seasons, 15-18 record

By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Sports Writer

Florida Atlantic fired Willie Taggart on Saturday, only hours after the end of a third consecutive five-win season and no bowl bid for the second time in that span. Taggart was 15-18 in his three seasons with the Owls — 5-4 in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season, then 5-7 in each of the last two seasons. His finale was Saturday, a 32-31 overtime loss at home to his alma mater Western Kentucky. FAU is heading to the American Athletic Conference next season.

