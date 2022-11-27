Clifford throws 4 TDs, No. 11 Penn State tops Michigan St

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) — Sean Clifford threw four touchdown passes and No. 11 Penn State’s defense tightened up late to beat Michigan State 35-16 in the regular-season finale. Tight end Theo Johnson caught two touchdown passes, Tyler Warren and running back Nick Singleton each caught one, and KeAndre Lambert-Smith threw a touchdown pass and caught another for the 10-2 Nittany Lions. The 5-7 Spartans were down a handful of players due to injuries and suspensions. Penn State held Michigan State to just eight rushing yards and were up 14-3 at halftime. But the Spartans cut Penn State’s lead to 21-16 with 10:52 to play after quarterback Payton Thorne led back-to-back touchdown drives.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.