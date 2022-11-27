Caleb Williams propels No. 5 USC past Notre Dame 38-27

LOS ANGELES (AP) — No. 5 Southern California capped its outstanding regular season under new coach Lincoln Riley by staying firmly in the College Football Playoff race with a 38-27 victory over No. 13 Notre Dame. Caleb Willams polished his Heisman Trophy credentials with 232 yards passing and four total touchdowns while the Trojans completed their first 11-win regular season since 2008 by ending their four-game losing streak to their rival. Notre Dame’s Drew Pyne passed for 318 yards and completed his first 15 throws into the fourth quarter. Michael Mayer, Deion Colzie and Logan Diggs all scored TDs for the Fighting Irish. USC will face No. 14 Utah on Friday in Las Vegas in the Pac-12 championship game.

