Braxton, Santana spark Tulsa to 37-30 upset over Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Braylon Braxton passed for 316 yards and three touchdowns — including two long ones to JuanCarlos Santana — and also ran for a score to help Tulsa upset Houston 37-30 on Saturday night. It was all Houston early, as the Cougars used a 68-yard punt return score by Nathaniel Dell and Clayton Tune’s 27-yard touchdown pass to Matthew Golden to lead 14-3 after one quarter. Braxton and Santana teamed up for a 52-yard touchdown just two minutes into the third quarter to give Tulsa a 27-24 lead. Ramsey’s second field goal tied the game at 27 after three quarters. Braxton gave Tulsa the lead for good when he hooked up with Santana for a 25-yard score midway through the fourth quarter.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.