Ayton has 29 points, 21 rebounds as Suns edge Jazz 113-112

PHOENIX (AP) — Deandre Ayton scored a season-high 29 points and grabbed 21 rebounds, Devin Booker added 27 points and the Phoenix Suns held on for a hard-fought 113-112 win over the Utah Jazz on Saturday night. The Jazz led 81-78 after three quarters, but the Suns pushed ahead 99-93 by midway through the fourth. The game remained tight through the final minutes, but Phoenix never lost the lead. On top of Ayton’s scoring and rebounding, he also had a crucial steal in the final minutes that helped thwart a final Jazz rally. Utah was led by Jordan Clarkson’s 22 points. Collin Sexton added 20 points while Lauri Markkanen had 15 points and 10 rebounds.

