AP sources: Fickell on verge of becoming Wisconsin coach

Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell has informed his team that he is leaving the school, paving the way for him to become the next head coach at Wisconsin. A person with knowledge of the decision told The Associated Press that Fickell was leaving and veteran assistant coach Kerry Coombs was being named interim coach of the Bearcats. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because Wisconsin was still finalizing approval of Fickell’s contract. Wisconsin’s Board of Regents scheduled a special closed meeting for Sunday afternoon “to consider employment and additional compensation agreements for the UW-Madison head football coach,” according to a meeting notice posted online.

