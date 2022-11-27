After 1st-round defeats, Cameroon, Serbia need World Cup win

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After losing their opening games Cameroon and Serbia need their best strikers on song when they meet in a must-win match at the World Cup on Monday. Serbia has a fine finisher in Dusan Vlahovic and coach Dragan Stojkovic would ideally pair him with sharpshooter Aleksandar Mitrovic. Cameroon coach Rigobert Song will likely keep a three-man attack with Bryan Mbuemo on the right of Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting and Karl Toko Ekambi on his left. A defeat knocks Serbia out if Brazil fails to win against Switzerland in the other Group G encounter while a loss would eliminate Cameroon if the Swiss don’t win.

