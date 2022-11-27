Achane runs for 215 yards, Texas A&M stuns No. 6 LSU 38-23

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (AP) — Devon Achane had a career-best 215 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and Texas A&M stunned No. 6 LSU 38-23, all but certainly knocking the Tigers out of contention for the College Football Playoff. Conner Weigman threw two TD passes for the Aggies and Demani Richardson returned a fumble for a score. The game was tied at 17-all in the third quarter before A&M scored 21 straight points. LSU had already secured a spot in next week’s SEC title game against unbeaten No. 1 Georgia, and a win there could have put the Tigers in the playoff. But now they have three losses and even beating Georgia likely won’t be enough.

