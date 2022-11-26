W. Virginia beats Portland State, Huggins earns win 921

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tre Mitchell scored 16 points to lead West Virginia to a 89-71 win over Portland State in a Phil Knight Legacy tournament consolation game, vaulting Bob Huggins into third place all-time for Division I coaching victories. Huggins, who was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in September, improved to 921-400 in his career and broke a tie with Jim Calhoun — who earned 625 of his 920 wins at Connecticut — and sits behind only Jim Boeheim of Syracuse and recently retired Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski. Cameron Parker made 13 of 13 from the free-throw line and finished with 18 points for Portland State (2-4). Hunter Woods added 12 points.

