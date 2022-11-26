Undercuffler throws 3 TD passes, Akron gets first MAC win

DEKALB, Ill. (AP) — Jeff Undercuffler threw for 312 yards and three touchdowns, leading Akron to a 44-12 victory over Northern Illinois in the season finale for both teams. Akron picked up its first Mid-American Conference win of the season, helped in large part by a 20-point second quarter. Trailing 6-0 through one quarter, the Zips got rolling with Undercuffler touchdown passes of 15 yards to Daniel George and 4 yards to Alex Adams. Cory Smigel had two field goals and the Zips led 20-6 at halftime. In the second half, Adams scored on a 61-yard pass, Clyde Price had an 8-yard TD run and Tyson Durant returned an interception 76 yards for Akron’s final touchdown.

