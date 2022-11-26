Undefeated Missouri beats Houston Christian 105-69

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — DeAndre Gholston scored 22 points, Kobe Brown had 19 points and undefeated Missouri eased past Houston Christian 105-69. Missouri has won its first seven games of a season for the first time since the 2013-14 team began 10-0. The Tigers play at Wichita State on Tuesday. Missouri made four 3-pointers in a game-opening 16-0 run. The Tigers started the game shooting 85% from the field for a 27-5 lead. Gholston scored a season-high 17 points in the first half. Noah Carter added 14 points and D’Moi Hodge had 13 points and five steals for Missouri.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.