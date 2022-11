AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — Tyhier Tyler ran for three second-quarter touchdowns and Army staked UMass to a 7-0 first-quarter lead, then rolled to a 44-7 win over the Minutemen. The senior now has 12 rushing touchdowns and is the first Army quarterback to run for 10 or more touchdowns in a season since Kelvin Hopkins Jr. ran for 17 in 2018. Tyler completed both of his pass attempts and carried 11 times for 101 yards to lead the Black Knights.

