Thompson scores 18, Oklahoma State routs Tulsa 82-56

STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — Bryce Thompson made four 3-pointers and scored 18 points to lead Oklahoma State in an 82-56 rout of Tulsa. Thompson, a 6-foot-6 junior from Tulsa, was 6-of-14 shooting from the floor. Moussa Cisse added 12 points, eight rebounds and three blocks for Oklahoma State (4-2). Tyreek Smith had 10 points. The Cowboys shot 50% (15 of 30) in the second half and forced seven turnovers. Keyshawn Embery-Simpson was the only Tulsa (2-4) player in double figures, finishing with 10 points on 4-of-10 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers.

