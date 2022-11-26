Sasser, cold-shooting No. 2 Houston outlast Kent State 49-44

HOUSTON (AP) — Marcus Sasser scored 19 points, J’Wan Roberts added 11 points and 14 rebounds, and No. 2 Houston held on to beat Kent State 49-44. The win means the Cougars have a chance of taking over the No. 1 ranking. Sasser was 8 of 8 from the free-throw line to overcome a 5-of-16 shooting performance, including 1 of 10 on 3-pointers. Houston shot 32% from the floor and was 2 of 17 on 3-pointers. The Golden Flashes led with less than a minute remaining, but Jamal Shead made a go-ahead layup and Sasser made four three throws to close it out. VonCameron Davis scored 14 points for Kent State.

