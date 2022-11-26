Gut-Behrami claims 1st WCup GS win in 6 years; Shiffrin 13th

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — World champion Lara Gut-Behrami of Switzerland has won her first World Cup giant slalom in more than six years with a triumphant second run. Gut-Behrami was third in the opening run but improved to edge out Marta Bassino of Italy by just 0.07 seconds. Defending Olympic champion Sara Hector was third. The 31-year-old Gut-Behrami had not won a World Cup GS race since October 2016. American skier Mikaela Shiffrin finished 13th on home snow. There is a slalom scheduled for Sunday.

