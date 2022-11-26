No. 6 Indiana holds off Auburn in Las Vegas Invitational

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Mackenzie Holmes scored 18 of her 26 points in the second half and Yarden Garzon added 21 to help No. 6 Indiana beat Auburn 96-81 on Friday night in the Las Vegas Invitational. The Hoosiers (6-0) had five players in double figures. Indiana’s more even scoring overcame a 22-point effort each from Auburn’s Honesty Scott-Grayson and Aicha Coulibaly. Scott-Grayson had 20 of those points through the first three quarters before the Hoosiers’ defense clamped down in the fourth.

