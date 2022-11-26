Nickelberry scores 17, La Salle beats Binghamton

PHILADELPHIA — Josh Nickelberry scored 17 points in La Salle’s 65-62 win over Binghamton. Nickelberry was 4 of 14 shooting, including 3 for 10 from distance, and went 6 for 8 from the line for the Explorers. Khalil Brantley scored 15 points and Hassan Drame had 13 points, while five rebounds and four steals. Jacob Falko finished with 20 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals for the Bearcats. Tariq Balogun added 16 points for Binghamton. Christian Hinckson had 11 points, nine rebounds and two steals.

