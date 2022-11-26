Larkin’s shootout goal lifts Red Wings to 4th straight win

DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin scored the only goal during a shootout and the Detroit Red Wings extended their winning streak to four games by downing the Arizona Coyotes 4-3 on Friday night.Defenseman Filip Hronek scored his fifth goal in four games on a power play. Hronek, who added an assist, has 10 points in the last six games.Jordan Oesterle supplied his first goal this season and Andrew Copp scored on a power play. Lucas Raymond and Tyler Bertuzzi had two assists apiece. Ville Husso made 20 saves for Detroit, along with three shootout stops.

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.