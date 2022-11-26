Kraken get 1st win over Golden Knights, Burakovsky scores 2
W.G. RAMIREZ
Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Andre Burakovsky scored twice and the Seattle Kraken defeated the Vegas Golden Knights 4-2 in a battle between the Pacific Division’s top teams. It was Seattle’s first win over the Golden Knights since it entered the league last season. Ryan Donato and Jordan Eberle added goals for Seattle, which improved to 6-1-1 on the road. Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves for the Kraken. Nic Roy and Phil Kessel scored for Vegas, while Adin Hill stopped 24 shots.