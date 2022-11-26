Devils beat Sabres 3-1, extend road win streak to 9 games

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Hughes, Jesper Boqvist and Tomas Tatar scored and the New Jersey Devils won their ninth consecutive road game, 3-1 over the Buffalo Sabres. The Devils’ road win streak matches the second-longest in team history, and their 11-1-0 record in November marks the most wins they’ve ever had in the month. New Jersey’ backup goalie Akira Schmid made 31 saves and improved to 4-0-0 this season. Victor Olofsson scored for Buffalo, and Craig Anderson stopped 41 shots.

