Clemson beats Cal 67-59, takes 3rd at Emerald Coast Classic

NICEVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Chase Hunter and Hunter Tyson each scored 14 points, and Clemson beat winless California 67-59 in the third-place game of the Emerald Coast Classic. Clemson (5-2) rebounded from a 74-71 loss to No. 25 Iowa that ended a three-game win streak. Devin Askew scored 18 points and Lars Thiemann had 15 for Cal. (0-7). Clemson never trailed and led 31-28 at halftime. The Tigers opened the second half on a 15-2 run for a 46-30 lead with 14:15 to play. Cal cut the deficit to 63-57 with 30 seconds remaining but didn’t get closer.

