Adama Sanogo leads No. 20 UConn past No. 18 Alabama 82-67

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Adama Sanogo scored 11 of his 25 points during a decisive run midway through the second half, and No. 20 UConn pulled away for an 82-67 win over No. 18 Alabama in the semifinals of the Phil Knight Invitational. While whistles calling fouls was the dominant sound most of the night, the cheers of the UConn crowd took over in the final 10 minutes as Sanogo and the Huskies finally created some separation. Sanogo was averaging nearly 20 points per game and topped the 20-point mark for the fourth time in seven games. Brandon Miller led Alabama with 18 points and Jaden Bradley added 12. But it was a sloppy performance from the Crimson Tide

