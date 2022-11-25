Texans bench struggling QB Davis Mills for Kyle Allen

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans have benched Davis Mills and will start Kyle Allen at quarterback Sunday against the Dolphins. Coach Lovie Smith announced the decision Friday. Mills is a third-round pick out of Stanford and has started each game this season for the Texans. He has thrown for 2,144 yards with 11 touchdowns and an NFL-high 11 interceptions. The 26-year-old Allen has not played this season. His last appearance came on Dec. 26 of last season against Dallas while he was with Washington.

