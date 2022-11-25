Giroud and Mbappe hungry for goals as France faces Denmark

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Olivier Giroud will overtake Thierry Henry to become France’s all-time leading scorer with 52 goals by scoring against Denmark at the World Cup. If Kylian Mbappe finds the net he will move level with another France great. A victory against the Danes at Stadium 974 will also qualify Les Bleus for the knockout round, and as group winners if Tunisia and Australia draw in the other Group D game. But France captain Hugo Lloris is still striking a cautious note. He says “if you look too far ahead in a competition that’s when you can stumble.” Coach Didier Deschamps is optimistic central defender Raphael Varane will start the match.

