MÁLAGA, Spain (AP) — Australia and Croatia will play doubles to decide their Davis Cup semifinal after they split the two singles in Malaga. Australian pair Jordan Thompson and Max Purcell will face Croatia’s Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic to determine who reaches Sunday’s final. Borna Coric put Croatia ahead by beating Thanasi Kokkinakis 6-4, 6-3. Alex de Miñuar leveled after defeating Marin Cilic 6-2, 6-2.

