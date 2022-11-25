BYU erases 23-point deficit, beats Dayton in overtime 79-75

NASSAU, Bahamas (AP) — Gideon George scored 21 points and combined with Jaxson Robinson and Rudi Williams for BYU’s 15 overtime points as the Cougars came back from a 23-point deficit to beat Dayton 79-75 in overtime. BYU’s victory came in the seventh-place game in the Battle 4 Atlantis tournament. George’s 3-pointer with 2:19 left in regulation gave BYU its first lead after Dayton scored the first 10 points of the game and led 32-9 with six minutes left in the first half. Mike Sharavjamts’ basket gave the lead back to Dayton but George’s free throw with a minute left sent the game into overtime.

